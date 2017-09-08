2 in custody, at least 3 on the run after high speed chase

Two suspects are in custody, and at least three are still on the run after a high speed chase led to a ground search in Beckham County.

The Wheeler County Sheriff says the chase began when a deputy tried to stop a vehicle at I-58 Eastbound around 3:45 yesterday morning.

The vehicle then took the Shamrock exit and continued on I-40 at speeds exceeding 115 miles per hour. The chase continued into Oklahoma where authorities were able to use spikes to stop the car just West of Elk City.

The sheriff says they found a controlled substance inside the car after 7 or 8 suspects fled on foot.

Two Mexican national males were taken into custody, one of whom was injured and taken to the hospital.

The Beckham County Sheriff says they are still searching for two or three more suspects, as well as the person who brought them into the country.

If you have any information on these suspects, call the Beckham County Sheriff's Office at (580) 928-2121.

