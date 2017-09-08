3 in custody after high speed chase in Quay County

Three suspects are now in custody after leading Logan police and Quay County deputies on a high speed chase.

The Quay County Sheriff's Office says the pursuit began after a Logan Police Officer recognized the driver of the vehicle was wanted on multiple felony warrants.

The driver then sped off onto U.S. Highway 54 of Tucumcari.

Quay County deputies then took over the chase into the Tucumcari city limits where the suspects eventually wrecked their vehicle.

two males and one female were then taken into custody.

Their names have not yet been released.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.