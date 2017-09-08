Nathaniel Jouett indicted for Clovis-Carver Public Library Shooting

A Curry County Grand Jury indicted 16-year-old Nathaniel Ray Jouett on 33 counts related to the Clovis-Carver Public Library shooting.

He was indicted on two counts of first degree murder, seven counts of child abuse, four counts of aggravated robbery and 20 counts of assault with intent to commit a violent felony.

Court records were released last week, and Jouett admitted to planning this, but he said he didn’t think that he would go through with it. The whole reason that he did it was because he was mad that people at school didn’t like him, and he was just mad in general.

He said he never planned to pick out the library or anyone inside, and that he didn't like to hurt people.

The court records showed that Jouett obtained the two handguns from his father's safe without him knowing.

An arraignment will be scheduled within 15 days, and the case will then move forward through the adult criminal justice system.

