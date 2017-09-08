City of Amarillo to host community preparedness event

The Amarillo Office of Emergency Management is hosting a community preparedness and resilience event on Saturday, September 9.

Agencies from across the community will be on hand to teach the public about possible dangers in our area.

This event wants to ensure that Amarillo residents are informed to make the necessary actions in the event of a disaster.

This event will take place in the North Exhibit Hall of the Amarillo Civic Center Complex from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.