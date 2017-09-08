Remembering the fallen on 9/11

As the anniversary of 9/11 approaches, there are several events dedicated to remembering those who lost their lives on that day.

Patriotic Remembrance of 9/11

On Monday at 6:30 p.m., the Task Force will present the colors-volley for veterans.

There will be a $7 Barbecue buffet, and veterans eat free.

The event will be held at VFW Post 1474 located at 1408 West 8th.

To RSVP, call Laura Thorne at (806) 418-9916 or Pat Kunkel at (806) 463-0003.

16th Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony

On Monday at 8:45 a.m., The Honor Guards of the Amarillo Police Department, the Amarillo Fire Department, the Potter County Sheriff's Office, the Randall County Sheriff's Office, The Randall County Fire Department and the Department of Public Safety are hosting a ceremony to pay tribute to the heroes who sacrificed their lives responding to 9/11.

The event will be held at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial located at 4101 Georgia Street.

