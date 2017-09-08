Man rescued after trench collapse in Southwest Amarillo

Rescue crews responded this morning after a trench collapsed in Southwest Amarillo.

Around 11:45 police received a call of a collapsed trench.

Police say a man in his 50's was working inside the trench.

The man stepped out of the trench box, and that is when the trench collapsed.

There is no indicator at this time as to what caused the collapse.

Amarillo Fire Department crews were able to pull the man out of the trench, and his injuries are non-life threatening.

The man has been transported to a hospital.

