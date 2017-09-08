Kids Inc. Fall Sports Registration

Kids Inc. has announced their fall sports registration is now open.

Some of the sports included are fall volleyball, boys basketball, and indoor soccer.

The fees for players to register are $73 dollars for indoor soccer, $78 for fall volleyball, and $83 for boys basketball.

For more information on registration and upcoming events call (806) 376-5936 or visit kidsinc.org

