JBS Harvey Relief Fundraiser

The meat processing company, JBS, is doing their part to help out with hurricane Harvey recovery.
This Saturday, Sept. 9, you can come out to the Moore County Courthouse and purchase a hamburger, or a brisket burrito with the proceeds going to help Harvey recovery efforts.
The event will start at 11:00 a.m.
For more information call (806) 966-9213.
