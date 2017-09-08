Amarillo Zoo's JazZOO fundraiser to benefit the new Children's Zoo

The Amarillo Zoo's JazZOO fundraiser to benefit the construction of the new Children's Zoo section will take place Saturday, September 16.
The event will include music by the Jim Laughlin Quartet, food by Belmar Bakery and Café, and a silent auction.
Tickets for JazZOO are $20 for an individual and $35 for a couple.
For more information and to purchase tickets visit www.amarillozoo.org or call (806) 381-7911.
Learn more about the Children's Zoo Capital Campaign.
The Amarillo Office of Emergency Management is hosting a community preparedness and resilience event on Saturday, September 9.
Rescue crews responded this morning after a trench collapsed in Southwest Amarillo.
Weather Outlook for Friday, Sept. 8
A cyber attack against credit monitor Equifax is being called one of the largest breaches of personal data ever.
Billy Glenn Ivy Jr. is back behind bars.
