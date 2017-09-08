Equifax announces massive security breach

A cyber attack against credit monitor Equifax is being called one of the largest breaches of personal data ever.

It's a question millions of Americans are asking themselves following a massive cyber security breach: is my information safe?

The credit company announced on Thursday that hackers had gained access to more than a hundred million person accounts.

Equifax said hackers were able to manipulate a vulnerability point on the company's website thus gaining access to information about U.S. consumers.

The company believes hacks may have taken sensitive information like:

Names

Addresses

Social security numbers

Credit card numbers, and

Possibly driver's license numbers

At least 143 million accounts are suspected of being compromised.

Attorney Brian Kabateck said information hacks like this one can greatly compromise large corporations and put Americans at risk.

"The kind of information that company's like this keep aren't just your credit cards," said Kabateck. "They apparently keep social security numbers, personal data, dates of birth. And the more information that bad guys have the more useful that kind of information is."

Kabateck said the information can create large pay-off opportunities bad guys since the information has the possibility of being sold.

According to Equifax, the breach occurred sometime between mid-May and early July. However, the company did not discover it until several weeks after it happened.

The company said as soon as they were made aware of the cyber intrusion, they acted immediately to stop it.

Cyber security expert Todd Plesco believes the exposure was pretty extensive.

He recommends that anyone who used the company should check to see if their information was compromised.

"If they're at risk, we're all at risk, we all need to be careful," said Plesco. "We definitely need to check our credit reports, all three of them. I suspect that the exposure was pretty extensive. That they had to go through logs and figure out A: that it wasn't an inside job; and B: that they had patched the hole."

Equifax has decided to mail out notices to customers whose credit cards or dispute documents were compromised.

Equifax has also set up a website for anyone interested in checking their information to see if it may have been compromised.

Go online and visit EquifaxSecurity2017.com to see if you have been affected.

More information on the breach can be found here.

