Friday's Weather: Temperatures back into the mid 80 to upper 80s, with gusty winds

Weather Outlook for Friday, Sept. 8

Meteorologist Samantha Thomas



We are ending off the work week with another cool and breezy morning.

Temps are in the 50s and 60s under partly clear skies.

Winds today will be gusty out of the south at 15-20 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Skies will turn mostly sunny by this afternoon.

High pressure will be keeping us dry through the next several days.

Temps will be back into the mid 80 to upper 80s again this afternoon.

Overnight we drop back into the 50s and ow 60as under mostly clear skies.

Temps remain in the mid to upper 90s through the weekend under mostly sunny skies.

Winds remain breezy through Saturday with gusts up to 20 mph possible.

We warm back into the upper 80s for the start of next week.

