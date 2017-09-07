Local residents turn to social media to help Hurricane Harvey victims

Local residents who saw cries for help online reached out to the Amarillo Emergency Communications Center (AECC) to assist with their rescue.

While it's great that they want to help, Amarillo Police said there's a more efficient way you can do so when the next natural disaster hits.

Kendall Jones' parents were trapped inside their house during Hurricane Harvey. They tried to call for help, but it was no use.

"We had just about five or six people calling the Coast Guard, the National Guard, the cops, the fire departments, everything and it was just busy signal after busy signal," said Jones.

Immediately, social media became their saving grace.

"My mom started a post kind of frantically, and I saw that and thought it was a great idea," said Jones. "And once I shared hers, and wrote my own, and put our phone numbers and our address, neighbors started picking up on where they were and called me, called my mom and we were able to ultimately get them help."

The Jones family wasn't the only one searching for help. According to the website tool Sysomos, in just one week, there were 20 million Hurricane Harvey mentions on Twitter alone, and more than 36 thousand mentions on Facebook.

When concerned citizens in our area called the AECC to help those stranded, Officer Jeb Hilton said it would have better to call first responders in the area.

"We can't really help them from here," said Hilton. "We can play the middle man and make another phone call but it was really easier for the person in the location to call 911, or the people seeing the Facebook or social media post to call that jurisdiction themselves to try and get these people help."

Hilton said social media also presented additional problems.

"Unfortunately with this you're going to get the bad," said Hilton. "You have frauds, and scams, people trying to get fake organizations set up to try to get money for themselves saying they were going to help these victims."

On the other hand, Nextdoor Vice President of Policy and Communications Steve Wymer said social media can also speed up the recovery process.

"We dedicated an incredible amount of real estate on our platform to promote people to be able to have a quick and easy way to donate to the Red Cross," said Wymer.

Associate professor at West Texas A&M University Emily Kinsky said fundraising has also been made more accessible.

"Within social media, it's become an easier thing to even setup," said Kinsky. "Then it's easier for people to be able to click, and give and to see where it's going."

With unpredictable response times in flooded areas, Hilton believes social media saved many lives as well.

"I think that people getting on social media that couldn't get through to the dispatch centers were getting the help that they needed," said Hilton. "And this is one case where social media was very helpful."

While it was a devastating experience for her parents, Jones said social media made all the difference in their rescue.

"To know that you have so many people in different places of the world even can help you out like that it's pretty neat," said Jones.

If you're still seeing posts on social media from those who need help in southeast Texas, you can find a list of emergency numbers here.

If you would like to help the Jones family on their road to recovery, click here.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.