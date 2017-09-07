Billy Glenn Ivy Jr. back in jail on attempted capital murder charges

Billy Glenn Ivy Jr. is back behind bars.

Amarillo Police Department SWAT and Narcotics officers arrested him this afternoon around 3:30 p.m. on two counts of attempted capital murder for remuneration.

Earlier this week, the APD Special Crimes Unit started investigating a report that an individual was attempting to hire someone to murder people.

This afternoon, the Special Crimes Unit conducted an undercover operation as part of their investigation. Police say Ivy Jr. was making calls to an undercover officer in Potter County where he offered money to the undercover officer to murder more than one person.

He was taken into custody and booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

Along with today's charges, Ivy Jr. is also facing several charges in Potter and Randall counties for another alleged murder-for-hire plot and arson.

According to court documents, he is also linked to the disappearance of Nicole Moore.

On July 15, Ivy Jr. was released from the Randall County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

