Amarillo Fire Department to travel to Dallas for 9/11 memorial

Local residents who saw cries for help online reached out to the Amarillo Emergency Communications Center (AECC) to assist with their rescue.
Local residents who saw cries for help online reached out to the Amarillo Emergency Communications Center (AECC) to assist with their rescue.
Billy Glenn Ivy Jr. is back behind bars.
Billy Glenn Ivy Jr. is back behind bars.
Several agencies continue to search for suspects after a high speed chase in Wheeler County ended in Beckham County.
Several agencies continue to search for suspects after a high speed chase in Wheeler County ended in Beckham County.
After the abrupt closing of multiple Ruby Tequila's restaurants in Amarillo and Lubbock, attorneys Jeff Blackburn & Jeremi Young have filed a lawsuit against the corporation.
After the abrupt closing of multiple Ruby Tequila's restaurants in Amarillo and Lubbock, attorneys Jeff Blackburn & Jeremi Young have filed a lawsuit against the corporation.
It has been almost 16 years since 9/11.
It has been almost 16 years since 9/11.