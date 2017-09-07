New helicopter ready for testing

Bell Helicopter announced Wednesday that construction of an experimental aircraft in Amarillo is finished, and the aircraft is ready for testing.

The V-280 Valor is like the Bell Osprey built here because it can move up, down and forward.

However, according to a news release, new designing and technology make the new craft twice as fast, and it can travel twice as far on a mission.

Bell is competing with a team of Sikorsky and Boeing to build the next generation of vertical-lift aircraft.

It is part of a program to replace aging helicopters now used by the military.

