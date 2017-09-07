Amarillo officials searching for fugitive wanted for sexual assa - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Amarillo officials searching for fugitive wanted for sexual assault of a child

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Amarillo Crime Stoppers are asking for your help locating a wanted fugitive.

Ascencion Ofilio Jurado is wanted out of Potter County for sexual assault of a child.

If you have any information on where to find him, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online

If your anonymous tip leads to his location and arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $300.

