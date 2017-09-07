Agencies continuing search for suspects after high speed chase

Several agencies continue to search for suspects after a high speed chase in Wheeler County ended in Beckham County.

The Wheeler County Sheriff says the chase began when a deputy tried to stop a vehicle at I-58 Eastbound around 3:45 this morning.

The vehicle then took the Shamrock exit and continued on I-40 at speeds exceeding 115 miles per hour. The chase continued into Oklahoma where authorities were able to use spikes to stop the car just West of Elk City.

The sheriff says they found a controlled substance inside the car after 7 or 8 suspects fled on foot.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has a helicopter out searching for them, and the Beckham County Sheriff's Office and the Elk City Police Department are assisting in the search.

If you have any information on where to find these suspects, call the Beckham County Sheriff's Office at (580) 928-2121.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.