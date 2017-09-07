Texans Helping Texans donations going to Houston this weekend

The Texans Helping Texans food drive was a big success, and your donations will be helping those in need as early as this weekend.

As of this afternoon, the food drive was able to gather enough food, water and needed products to completely fill two semi-trucks.

The community came together and was also able to raise $38,000 in monetary donations.

The Houston Food Bank says they need this product so badly that they are sending trucks to pick up the donations tomorrow.

NewsChannel 10 wants to say thank you to everyone who donated to help our fellow Texans.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.