Clovis police searching for 3 people in connection with Tuesday's homicide

The Clovis Police Department is searching for three people in connection with Tuesday's homicide.

Police say investigators are currently looking for 27-year-old Nicholas Morris, 33-year-old Jamond McCLendon and 37-year-old Shenieva Ardrey for an interview.

Around 2 a.m., Clovis police were called to 1000 N. Martin Luther King Boulevard.

A caller reported hearing shots fired and seeing a male lying on the ground near the office area of the Clovis Apartments.

An officer found David McDonald, 30, with bullet wound to the right shoulder area.

While in the ambulance being transported to the hospital, EMS relayed that McDonald was not responding to life saving measures.

McDonald was taken to Plains Regional Medical Center where he later died.

If you know where to find any of these people, ask them to come to the Clovis Police Department or call (575) 769-1921.

