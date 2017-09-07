Clovis police identify suspect in Tuesday's homicide

The Clovis Police Department has identified a suspect in connection with Tuesday's homicide.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for 30-year-old Darryl Turner for one count of murder.

If you know where he is, contact the CPD at 575-769-1921.

Early Thursday, police said they wanted to question 33-year-old Jamond McCLendon. Nicholas Morris, 27, and Shenieva Ardrey, 37, about the fatal shooting of 30-year-old David McDonald.

Around 2 a.m. Tuesday, Clovis police were called to 1000 N. Martin Luther King Boulevard.

A caller reported hearing shots fired and seeing a male lying on the ground near the office area of the Clovis Apartments.

An officer found McDonald with bullet wound to the right shoulder area.

While in the ambulance being transported to the hospital, EMS relayed that McDonald was not responding to life saving measures.

McDonald was taken to Plains Regional Medical Center where he later died.

