Amarillo Downtown Lions Club, Amarillo Lonestar and Amarillo North Lions Club hosting Fill the Truck

The Amarillo Downtown Lions Club is partnering with the Amarillo Lonestar and Amarillo North Lions Club for Harvey relief.

The organizations are hosting a Fill the Truck event this Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Walmart on Coulter Street and Arden Road.

Food and monetary donations will be accepted at Fill the Truck, and all proceeds go to the food bank and the Harvey Relief Fund.

