Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum hosts event for new exhibit

The Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum will have a new exhibit starting tomorrow.

Pictures from the filming of LONESOME DOVE will be on display at the museum until December 3. The traveling exhibition pictures were taken by Bill Witliff, an award winning screenwriter, author and photographer.

Witliff also wrote the screenplays winning a Writers Guild of America Award in 1990 and a Bronze Wrangler Award from the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum.

"It is very exciting for PPHM to host this exhibition," said director of Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum Carol Lovelady. "Because we have the real thing, the chuck box used by Charles Goodnight and the oldest extant image of Oliver Loving in a public collection."

The museum will host an opening event tomorrow at 6:00 p.m. to celebrate the exhibition.

The event includes a meal and a first look at the exhibit, as well as a chance to meet Bill Witliff.

Tickets are $250 a pair or $150 for a single ticket.

You can find more information on tickets here.

