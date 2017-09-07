7 people suing people and companies associated with Ruby Tequila's

The Texans Helping Texans food drive was a big success, and your donations will be helping those in need as early as this weekend.
Market Street United has been packed all day for the "Texans helping Texans" food drive, where residents gave an overwhelming number of donations to those affected by Hurricane Harvey.
Weather Outlook for Thursday, Sept. 7
NewsChannel 10 partnered with the High Plains Food Bank and United to host a food drive to collect donations for those affected by Hurricane Harvey.
To help protect people from natural disasters in our area, the Amarillo/Potter/Randall Office of Emergency Management is introducing a new program and new app for residents.
