Moore County officials need your help locating a wanted fugitive - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Moore County officials need your help locating a wanted fugitive

Gabriel Dellarmenta (Source: Moore County Crime Stoppers) Gabriel Dellarmenta (Source: Moore County Crime Stoppers)
MOORE COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

Moore County officials are searching for Gabriel Dellarmenta, wanted for forgery of a financial instrument.

If you have information on Gabriel Dellarmenta go to www.p3tips.com or call Moore County Crime Stoppers at (806) 935-8477. 

If your tip leads to an arrest you could earn up to $1,000.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly