Injunction blocked, Voter I.D. Bill allowed for upcoming elections

A U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has put a hold on a lower court's decision to block Texas from using Senate Bill 5, a new controversial ID law.

In August a federal district court judge granted a permanent injunction against a new Texas Voter ID law. But the injunction has now been suspended for upcoming elections.

The lower judge's ruling was blocked and the injunction was put on hold in 2-to-1.

In 2013, Senate Bill 14 was passed, and required voters to show one of seven proper forms of identification in order to vote.

Those proper forms include:

ID must be a Texas drivers license

Texas Election Identification Certificate

Texas personal identification card

Texas license to carry a handgun

U-S military ID

U-S citizenship certificate

U-S passport

Senate Bill 5 was passed by Texas legislators earlier this year on the grounds that Senate Bill 14 was too strict.

But with Senate Bill 5, if a voter didn't possess any of those they could sign a declaration at an election poll of why and then provide a supporting document.

The document would have to prove their identity and residence. Such documents could be a copy of a current utility bill, a bank statement, or a government issued check.

In August a judge passed an injunction on Senate Bill 5 saying it discriminated against minority voters. The injunction stopped Texas from enforcing the bill.

While the District Court of Appeals will allow Senate Bill 5 to stand for the upcoming elections, it is not throwing the case out entirely.

After elections, the case will be seen through and an ultimate decision will be made on the law.

