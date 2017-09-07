Thousands of items donated thanks to Texans Helping Texans Food Drive

NewsChannel 10 partnered with the High Plains Food Bank and United to host a food drive to collect donations for those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Volunteers were up dark and early to help kick-off the food drive and were there throughout the day to lend a hand.

The Texans Helping Texans Food Drive got started at at 6:00 a.m. with the first donation and ran all through the day until 11:00 p.m..

From the beginning, Market Street United on Georgia street was packed all day long with people dropping off donations or lending a hand. Residents turned out in droves to donate food and other goods so they can be shipped to those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

In addition, the Food Bank was also accepting monetary donations strictly for the Harvey relief effort.

Communications Director for High Plains Food Banks Emily Bell said the food bank is keeping track of where everything donated is sent.

"Feeding Texas is mobilizing all the Texas food banks," said Bell. "[They give] us daily, weekly updates. So we know exactly who has been impacted the most, the hardest, who is serving. We know that as we collect these donations that every penny, and every product donated will go to Houston food bank."

Throughout the day dozens of pallets were filled and loaded onto trucks. Just after 8:30 a.m. alone there was already pallets full and ready to be loaded in to a semi.

Bell says her organization makes sure every thing that was donated will go to the right place because sometimes organizations manipulate where they go. High Plains Food Bank wants to make sure the most is made from the contributions.

By the end of the drive at 11:00 p.m. nearly two semi-trucks had been filled and more than $8,000 was raised.

All of the goods donated at the event will be pieced together, and shipping arrangements will be made for it to be sent to Houston.

Although this food drive has ended, it doesn't mean you can not still donate. Donations are always welcome.

If you would like to donate supplies to hurricane victims through the High Plains Food Bank, click here.

In addition to food and goods donated there was also a handful of other items like books and clothes.

While the High Plains Food Bank is not accepting these types of donations, the local Goodwill store is.

The local Goodwill has a separate section dedicated to accepting clothes and other items strictly for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

