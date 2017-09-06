Amarillo Firefighters work brush site fire

The Amarillo Fire Department (AFD) continues to work a brush site fire on the southeast side of the city.

Fire crews were called to the scene around 5 p.m. for the blaze.

According to NewsChannel10 crews on scene, the flames stretched 100 feet wide and were six to eight feet tall.

AFD officials tell us the fire is fully contained, but they will continue to monitor it for a while.

