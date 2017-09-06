St. Andrews Episcopal School one step closer to opening new facility

The St. Andrews Episcopal School in Amarillo broke ground today on a new Fine Arts & Athletic facility that has been in the works for three years.

"It is a culmination of a lot of hard work, tenacity, and vision for the board of trustees and for the entire school community," said Headmaster Joel Bicknell. "This represents growth for us and the ability to more fully live our mission.

The new facility will include a new gymnasium, weight room and stage, and the administration believes it will also be a place that helps shape the lives of those in the community.

"It will allow us to be even more inclusive as a school, to welcome more Amarillo children to St. Andrews," said Bicknell. "This is an experience that we want people to have because it shapes people's lives, it transforms their vision of themselves and their vision of their community."

State Representative Four Price said he enjoys being able to watch the school he once walked the halls of continue to evolve.

"I started attending when I was three years old and graduated from sixth grade here. So, it's really fun to come back and watch the institution grown and developed over the years," said Price. "To have a facility that's going to offer fine arts education and a new gymnasium with the opportunities to go along with that to broaden an educational experience, it's great for the community. It's great for the school, and I'm really happy for them."

Representative Price is confident the school's newest addition will encourage locals to enroll their children into St. Andrews.

"I think everybody's looking for a a well rounded education. We've got tremendous public schools in Amarillo. We've got private school options," said Price. "This is an option where when folks are looking at facilities and looking at what maybe available I think it will be real attractive to them."

The new complex is set to be complete on the first day of next school year, and as far as the students are concerned, it can't come quickly enough.

"They want to be out here digging with the construction company," said Bicknell. "But this represents a significant upgrade for our students and they can be proud of where they go to school."

Once the complex is complete, it will host events such as athletic tournaments and recitals.

