1 person in critical condition after crash in Curry County

One person is in critical condition after a crash in Curry County last night.

At 8:30 p.m., Curry County deputies responded to a crash around five miles east of Melrose.

Curry County officials say 61-year-old Othena Smith was driving east when her car crossed the center striking a semi-truck driven by 61-year-old Edwin Mateo.

Smith was airlifted to Plains Regional Medical Center and was later flown to a medical facility in Lubbock. She is in critical condition.

A passenger in Smith's car, 61-year-old Sue Stockly, was taken to the Clovis airport where she was then transported to a Lubbock hospital. She has been released from the hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

