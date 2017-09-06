1 person in critical condition after crash in Curry County - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

1 person in critical condition after crash in Curry County

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) -

One person is in critical condition after a crash in Curry County last night. 

At 8:30 p.m., Curry County deputies responded to a crash around five miles east of Melrose. 

Curry County officials say 61-year-old Othena Smith was driving east when her car crossed the center striking a semi-truck driven by 61-year-old Edwin Mateo. 

Smith was airlifted to Plains Regional Medical Center and was later flown to a medical facility in Lubbock. She is in critical condition.

A passenger in Smith's car, 61-year-old Sue Stockly, was taken to the Clovis airport where she was then transported to a Lubbock hospital. She has been released from the hospital. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

