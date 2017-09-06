Potter County Sheriff's office gets new narcotics canine

Potter County Sheriff's Office now has the OK to adopt a furry, new employee.

His name is Tweet. He is full time, and he works seven hours a day like everyone else.

Tweet is Potter County's new narcotics canine, which means he is trained to sniff out drugs like marijuana and methamphetamine.

"If there's something where my guys pull over somebody and suspect there is something in there, the dog can do an air sniff around the car to give us probable cause to say, 'We think there's drugs in the car,'" said Potter County Sheriff Brian Thomas.

Tweet was donated to the Sheriff's Office, which they say saved Potter County a lot of money.

"There's a lot of money and time that goes into training the dogs," said Potter County Deputy Joshua Newlun. "The dogs can range anywhere from $8,000 to $20,000 because of the skill that's taken to train them and the pedigree."

"It didn't cost the county any money," said Sheriff Thomas. "We are very fortunate that somebody wanted to donate the dog to us. That saves us a huge amount of money," said Sheriff Thomas.

Potter County's last canine, Paris, was retired only two months ago because she had motion sickness and wasn't able to preform like she should.

Before Paris, they tried three others, none of which worked.

Potter County deputies say during those two months without a canine, drug operations were more difficult.

"If he didn't have a dog and he was out on the highway, it could be hours before we get somebody," said Sheriff Thomas. "We have had to wait an hour and a half because DPS were the only ones that had the dog, "

Tweet is brand new to the Sheriffs Office, but they say he has already has helped tremendously.

"He's doing a great job, said Deputy Newlun. "We have run him on some bust situations and some highway interdiction stops, and we are really happy with how he's doing and how he's going to serve the community."

Because Deputy Newlun has been overseeing Tweets training, he has gotten to know him well and says he hopes Tweet will stay.

"He's a fantastic partner best one you could ask for, that's for sure," said Deputy Newlun.

