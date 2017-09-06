Wednesday's Weather: Cooler day with highs in the low 80s

Weather Outlook for Wednesday, Sept. 6

Meteorologist Samantha Thomas

It is starting off to be a cool and crisp morning with temps in the 50s under partly clear skies.

Today will once again be a cooler day with highs in the low 80s. Skies will be mostly clear to partly sunny through the day with light winds.

Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph. Overnight will be another cooler night with temps in the 50s under mostly clear skies.

Thursday starts off mostly sunny with the chance for a few evening storms.

Winds will be breezier through the end of the work week with winds out of the south at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Temps will also be warmer through the end of the work week into the weekend, warming back into the mid to upper 80s.

Scattered Storm chances continue Friday evening and Saturday evening.

