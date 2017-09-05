Our Perspective on donating supplies to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts

It won't be long before Amarillo residents see their property taxes go up.
More information has been released regarding a fatal shooting in near Borger last week.
Amarillo schools will soon have access to interviews with local Vietnam veterans to use when teaching about the war.
The Trump administration's decision to repeal the Deferred Action of Childhood Arrivals has one West Texas A&M adviser asking questions.
State Senator Kel Seliger is coming to the Texas Panhandle in order to host a series of town hall meetings.
