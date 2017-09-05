Amarillo students to learn about Vietnam War from local veterans

More information has been released regarding a fatal shooting in near Borger last week.
More information has been released regarding a fatal shooting in near Borger last week.
Amarillo schools will soon have access to interviews with local Vietnam veterans to use when teaching about the war.
Amarillo schools will soon have access to interviews with local Vietnam veterans to use when teaching about the war.
The Trump administration's decision to repeal the Deferred Action of Childhood Arrivals has one West Texas A&M adviser asking questions.
The Trump administration's decision to repeal the Deferred Action of Childhood Arrivals has one West Texas A&M adviser asking questions.
State Senator Kel Seliger is coming to the Texas Panhandle in order to host a series of town hall meetings.
State Senator Kel Seliger is coming to the Texas Panhandle in order to host a series of town hall meetings.
Sunday at 6:15 a.m., Amarillo police responded to reports of an armed robbery at the CEFCO convenience store at 5000 I-40 E.
Sunday at 6:15 a.m., Amarillo police responded to reports of an armed robbery at the CEFCO convenience store at 5000 I-40 E.