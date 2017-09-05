Officials release details on fatal shooting near Borger - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Officials release details on fatal shooting near Borger

By A.J. Stamps, Digital Content Producer
BORGER, TX (KFDA) -

More information has been released regarding a fatal shooting near Borger last week.

The Hutchinson County Sheriff said that the shooting happened Thursday, August 31, in a golf course subdivision about a quarter mile outside of Borger city limits.

No names have been released at this time, and the shooting is being considered self-defense.

The DA has recommended no arrests be made, and the case will now go before the grand jury. 

