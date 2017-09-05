Police searching for items stolen from vehicles

Moore County Crime Stoppers are searching for suspects who broke into several vehicles last week.

The vehicles were broke into around Dumas between August 28 and 31.

Firearms, tools, credit cards and even an entire vehicle were stolen due to someone leaving their keys inside.

If you have any information on the people who took these items, call Moore County Crime Stoppers and (806) 935-8477.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.

