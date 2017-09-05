State Senator Kel Seliger to visit the Texas Panhandle

State Senator Kel Seliger is coming to the Texas Panhandle in order to host a series of town hall meetings.

Over the next few week Senator Seliger is planning to make a visit to every county in District 31.

Seliger said it's in order to visit and meet with the people who have helped him.

"I look forward to starting the essential process of reporting to the people in my district because their input was important to the work we did last session," said Seliger.

The first of the town halls will start on Wednesday, September 6th.

A list of the current events that are planned:

Wednesday, September 6, 2017:

Gray County Town Hall

Pampa Chamber of Commerce, 1314 N. Ballard Street, Pampa, 79065

9:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m.

Wheeler County Town Hall

Wheeler County Courthouse Commissioners Court, 401 Main Street, Wheeler, 79096

11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Collingsworth County Town Hall

Wellington High School Auditorium, 811 15th Street, Wellington, 79095

2:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m.

Donley County Town Hall

Clarendon College Bairfield Activity Center, 1122 College Drive, Clarendon, 79226

4:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.

Thursday, September 21, 2017:

Potter County Town Hall

Amarillo College Downtown Campus Auditorium, 1314 S. Polk Street, Amarillo, 79101

10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m.

Randall County Town Hall

Canyon City Hall, 301 16th Street, Canyon, 79015

2:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m.

Currently, town hall meeting in more District 31 are in the works, but have not been made official at this time.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.