State Senator Kel Seliger to visit the Texas Panhandle

Moore County Crime Stoppers are searching for suspects who broke into several vehicles last week.
Moore County Crime Stoppers are searching for suspects who broke into several vehicles last week.
State Senator Kel Seliger is coming to the Texas Panhandle in order to host a series of town hall meetings.
State Senator Kel Seliger is coming to the Texas Panhandle in order to host a series of town hall meetings.
Weather Outlook for Tuesday, Sept. 5
Weather Outlook for Tuesday, Sept. 5
Sunday around 6:15 a.m., Amarillo police responded to reports of an armed robbery at the CEFCO convenience store at 5000 I-40 E.
Sunday around 6:15 a.m., Amarillo police responded to reports of an armed robbery at the CEFCO convenience store at 5000 I-40 E.
The city council's first weekly meeting of September is being held this afternoon.
The city council's first weekly meeting of September is being held this afternoon.