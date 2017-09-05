Friends of the Amarillo Public Library Book Sale

This weekend you can fill a grocery bag with books and media for just $7.50 per bag or 3 bags for $20.

After Hours Library Friend Members Only

Friday, September 8, 6:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Open to the public - $7.50 per bag or 3 bags for $20

Saturday, September 9, 9:00 a.m - 6:00 p.m.



Open to the public - Discount Day, $5 per bag

Sunday, September 10, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

For more information visit amarillolibrary.org

Amarillo Public Library - Downtown

413 E 4th

Amarillo, TX 79101

(806) 378-3054









Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.