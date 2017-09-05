APD investigating robbery at CEFCO convenient store

Sunday around 6:15 a.m., Amarillo police responded to reports of an armed robbery at the CEFCO convenience store at 5000 I-40 E.
A female employee told officers she was seated inside when the suspect came in armed with a small silver handgun.
He demanded money before escaping on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic male 30-40 years of age, wearing a brown jacket, black pants and a flat brim cowboy hat.
APD Robbery Squad detectives are investigating.
No injuries were reported.
If you have any information please contact the APD Crime Prevention Unit at 806-378-4257.
