Amarillo City Council agenda includes discussion of a new tax rate increase

The city council's first weekly meeting of September is being held this afternoon.

The city has a list of items on the agenda they hope to go over in this meeting. One the list is adopting an ordinance in order to pass a proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

A yearly budget is a normal agenda item that allows the city to continue to administer public services and programs.

The city council will also be discussing a new tax rate increase.

The increase will raise the current property tax up to 36 cents per 100 dollars of property value. The jump is only an 8 percent jump from the previous rate and is estimated to generate more than 3-million dollars of revenue in the next year.

All of the newly generated revenue will go toward the city's operations and maintenance expenses.

The council will also discuss the "Property Assessed Clean Energy", or PACE program.

The PACE program is designed to help housing by retro-fitting older homes with energy efficient improvements and water conservation systems. The improvements will make homes run better.

Entry into the PACE program is voluntary and open to all owners in the private sector.

The Rick Husband International Airport will seek approval for repairs to be made to their runway weather system. The repairs and improvements are needed so that air travel in and out of Amarillo can be much safer.

The airport hopes they can get approval today so they can start immediately to complete the repairs sometime in October. They want to be ready for the upcoming winter season.

The council will also look at requests to rezone three different areas across town.

The rezoning would change from agricultural to residential. This would allow older and unused agricultural fields to be turned into housing developments.

The current fields are next to already existing housing projects that are in the building process or have been completed.

A renewal of the Pantex Memorandum of Understanding is also on the agenda.

The memorandum will stay the same as it seeks to be adopted for another five years. The only change will come in the addition of a new statement allowing the plant to sound emergency sirens 20 minutes earlier than protocol currently calls for.

The new statement will effectively give the public a larger 'heads-up' notice in the event that an emergency occurs.

The council will also look to levy assessments on more than half a dozen public housing districts including the Vineyards and Town Square.

City council meetings are normally held at 5:00 p.m., but for the meeting today the time has been pushed up to 4:00 p.m..

The work session that normally follows the meeting will start at 3:00 p.m..

