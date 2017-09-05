9th Judicial District Major Crimes Unit investigating Clovis homicide

The 9th Judicial District Major Crimes Unit is conducting an investigation into an overnight homicide.
Around 2:00 a.m. Tuesday, Clovis police were called to 1000 N. Martin Luther King Boulevard.
A caller reported hearing shots fired and seeing a male lying on the ground near the office area of the Clovis Apartments.
An officer found David McDonald, 30, with bullet wound to the right shoulder area.
While in the ambulance being transported to the hospital EMS relayed that McDonald was not responding to life saving measures.
McDonald was taken to Plains Regional Medical Center and pronounced dead at 3:24 a.m.
