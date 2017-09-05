Tuesday's Weather: A cooler day with high temps in the 70s

Weather Outlook for Tuesday, Sept. 5

Meteorologist Samantha Thomas

A cold front has moved through overnight bringing in cooler air.

Temps this morning are still mild in the 50s and 60s, but highs today will only be in the 70s, making temps almost 20 degrees cooler than Monday.

A few clouds are possible, otherwise skies will be mostly clear today. Patchy smoke is also possible due to the wildfires in Montana.

Winds will be breezy out of the northeast at 15-20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Overnight will be a cooler night.

Skies will be mostly clear and temps will drop into the mid 50s.

Temps remain in the 70s and Wednesday and will gradually warm into the mid to upper 80s by the weekend.

We could see a few scattered showers on Thursday otherwise we should stay dry though the weekend.

