Amarillo girl creating school supplies drive for Hurricane Harvey victims

An 11-year-old girl from Amarillo is working to help students who lost everything because of Hurricane Harvey.

Illyana Alemeda heard about Hurricane Harvey at school, but she didn’t understand why it was significant.

Her mom, Esme Alemeda, had her watch some videos about the damage left behind.

She said she was shocked to see her daughter’s response.

“She came back to me with tears in her eyes, saying ‘these people lost everything that they have,’” said Esme.

Illyana decided that she could help.

“All the schools were flooded,” said Illyana. “So I thought all the stuff would be in different places. I wanted to help.”

After thinking about what she could do, Illyana decided to start a school supply drive to help the kids in South Texas who lost everything they had.

According to the Texas Education Agency, more than one million students have been impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

The Alemedas say if their charity drive is approved by AISD, the donated supplies will be delivered to children in need by the Wesley Community Center, which has already taken some donations to Houston.

“I’m very proud of her for thinking about other people and other children that would be going through this situation,” said Esme.

Illyana will have her final meeting with the Emerson Elementary School principal tomorrow to approve the drive.

