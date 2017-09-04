Local restaurant responds to viral Facebook post of "dead mouse" on customer's plate

Over the weekend, a customer posted this picture to Facebook after finding what she described as a dead mouse in her salad at 7 Bar and Grill.

Brian Lehman, GM of 7 Bar and Grill, said they are doing everything it takes to ensure this never happens again.

"I called the lady that was involved in the incident and apologized to her. She was very nice and forthcoming with everything," said Lehman."Then I called the Health Department, and they actually came out this morning, did an inspection and we passed with flying colors."

The next step was to have the contents of the salad sent to the manufacturer lab.

"We called the CEO of our food supplier. He came out immediately, pulled the product and was taking it to the food producer," said Lehman. "They are taking it to their lab to find out what was wrong, and what it was exactly."

Lehman says they are working alongside Markon and Ben E. Keith Foods to get to the bottom of the issue and avoid a situation like this from ever happening again.



"Not only do we use [our distributor], but there are several other people in this town that use the same lettuce product, even in grocery stores," said Lehman. "So we want to get that out there, that there could be a recall on this particular lot of salad mix."

Since the incident, the staff at 7 Bar and Grill have been working and taking the proper precautions to continue to serve the people of Amarillo with the service they deserve.

"That's my top priority, that's why I wanted to get the Health Department here as quickly as we could to identify any problems if we had any," said Lehman. "There's always something that we oversee, that maybe we need to tweak a little bit, but overall we had a great report, and we've had great relationships over the past seven years at 7 Grill and Bar and we look forward to many more hopefully."

Lehman wants customers to know he is looking forward to continuing to serve Amarillo

"I just want to let you know, it is completely a safe, clean environment to come bring your family, eat dinner, watch a football game, and enjoy the atmosphere."

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.