How to help livestock affected by Harvey

Source: KFDA AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -
If you would like to help livestock and other animals affected by Harvey, the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service has several ways you can donate.
There are several supply points throughout the state, and a phone bank is taking calls for those who wish to make a monetary donation.
Here is a list of livestock related supplies needed provided by the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service:
- Feed for cattle, horses, sheep, goats, swine, poultry and other livestock
- Buckets, troughs, and other equipment for livestock feeding and watering
- Hay for livestock consumption
- Livestock panels and gates for temporary holding facilities
- Shavings and bedding materials for animals
- Pet food may also be needed at some locations
The animal supply points have been set up to shelter animals and to store and distribute feed.
Here is a list of locations where donated items will be sent:
- Brazoria County Animal Supply Point- Brazoria County Fairgrounds, Angleton
- Chambers County Animal Supply Point- Winnie-Stowell Park, Winnie
- Fort Bend County Animal Supply Point- Fort Bend Fairgrounds, Rosenberg
- Harris County Animal Supply Point- La Porte High School Ag Farm, La Porte
- Katy Animal Supply Point- Great Southwestern Equestrian Center, Katy
- Wharton County Animal Supply Point- Wharton County Fairgrounds, Crescent
- Liberty County Animal Supply Point- Stancil Ag Center, Cleveland
- Jefferson County Animal Supply Point- Ford Park, Beaumont
- Nome Animal Supply Point- Doguet's Diamond D Ranch Turf Farm, Nome
- San Patricio County Animal Supply Point- San Patricio County Fairgrounds, Sinton
You can make a monetary donation by calling the Animal Supply Point Phone Bank at (979) 845-7800.
Items that are not livestock related can be donated to the American Red Cross, The Salvation Army or another charity of choice.
