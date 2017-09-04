How to help livestock affected by Harvey - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

How to help livestock affected by Harvey

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

If you would like to help livestock and other animals affected by Harvey, the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service has several ways you can donate.

There are several supply points throughout the state, and a phone bank is taking calls for those who wish to make a monetary donation. 

Here is a list of livestock related supplies needed provided by the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service: 

  • Feed for cattle, horses, sheep, goats, swine, poultry and other livestock
  • Buckets, troughs, and other equipment for livestock feeding and watering
  • Hay for livestock consumption
  • Livestock panels and gates for temporary holding facilities
  • Shavings and bedding materials for animals
  • Pet food may also be needed at some locations

The animal supply points have been set up to shelter animals and to store and distribute feed. 

Here is a list of locations where donated items will be sent: 

  • Brazoria County Animal Supply Point- Brazoria County Fairgrounds, Angleton
  • Chambers County Animal Supply Point- Winnie-Stowell Park, Winnie
  • Fort Bend County Animal Supply Point- Fort Bend Fairgrounds, Rosenberg
  • Harris County Animal Supply Point- La Porte High School Ag Farm, La Porte
  • Katy Animal Supply Point- Great Southwestern Equestrian Center, Katy
  • Wharton County Animal Supply Point- Wharton County Fairgrounds, Crescent
  • Liberty County Animal Supply Point- Stancil Ag Center, Cleveland
  • Jefferson County Animal Supply Point- Ford Park, Beaumont
  • Nome Animal Supply Point- Doguet's Diamond D Ranch Turf Farm, Nome
  • San Patricio County Animal Supply Point- San Patricio County Fairgrounds, Sinton 

You can make a monetary donation by calling the Animal Supply Point Phone Bank at (979) 845-7800.

Items that are not livestock related can be donated to the American Red Cross, The Salvation Army or another charity of choice. 

