How to help livestock affected by Harvey

If you would like to help livestock and other animals affected by Harvey, the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service has several ways you can donate.

There are several supply points throughout the state, and a phone bank is taking calls for those who wish to make a monetary donation.

Here is a list of livestock related supplies needed provided by the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service:

Feed for cattle, horses, sheep, goats, swine, poultry and other livestock

Buckets, troughs, and other equipment for livestock feeding and watering

Hay for livestock consumption

Livestock panels and gates for temporary holding facilities

Shavings and bedding materials for animals

Pet food may also be needed at some locations

The animal supply points have been set up to shelter animals and to store and distribute feed.

Here is a list of locations where donated items will be sent:

Brazoria County Animal Supply Point- Brazoria County Fairgrounds, Angleton

Chambers County Animal Supply Point- Winnie-Stowell Park, Winnie

Fort Bend County Animal Supply Point- Fort Bend Fairgrounds, Rosenberg

Harris County Animal Supply Point- La Porte High School Ag Farm, La Porte

Katy Animal Supply Point- Great Southwestern Equestrian Center, Katy

Wharton County Animal Supply Point- Wharton County Fairgrounds, Crescent

Liberty County Animal Supply Point- Stancil Ag Center, Cleveland

Jefferson County Animal Supply Point- Ford Park, Beaumont

Nome Animal Supply Point- Doguet's Diamond D Ranch Turf Farm, Nome

San Patricio County Animal Supply Point- San Patricio County Fairgrounds, Sinton

You can make a monetary donation by calling the Animal Supply Point Phone Bank at (979) 845-7800.

Items that are not livestock related can be donated to the American Red Cross, The Salvation Army or another charity of choice.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.