City Council meeting time changed

NewsChannel 10 is partnering with the High Plains Food Bank to host a food drive for those affected by Harvey.
NewsChannel 10 is partnering with the High Plains Food Bank to host a food drive for those affected by Harvey.
If you would like to help livestock and other animals affected by Harvey, the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service has several ways you can donate.
If you would like to help livestock and other animals affected by Harvey, the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service has several ways you can donate.
Tuesday's City Council meeting will be held at an earlier time.
Tuesday's City Council meeting will be held at an earlier time.
Weather Outlook for Monday, September 4
Weather Outlook for Monday, September 4
One man is dead following an early morning trailer fire in south Amarillo.
One man is dead following an early morning trailer fire in south Amarillo.