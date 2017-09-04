City Council meeting time changed - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

City Council meeting time changed

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Tuesday's City Council meeting will be held at an earlier time. 

The meeting will be held at 4:00 p.m. instead of the usual 5:00 p.m. meeting. The work session will begin at 3:00 p.m.

The time change will only affect this week's meeting. 

If you would like to attend, city council is open to the public.

