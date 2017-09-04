Labor Day Forecast: High temps above normal in the mid to upper 90s

First Alert Weather Outlook for Monday, September 4

Meteorologist Samantha Thomas

Labor Day morning starts off mild with temps in the 50s and 60s under clear skies.

Skies remain mostly sunny throughout the day, and we are looking at Hot Temps.

Highs today will be above normal with temps in the mid to upper 90s.

It will be the warmest day of the week before a cold front moves through Monday night into Tuesday.

Temps on Tuesday will be almost 20 degrees cooler with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

We are expecting to stay dry Tuesday, but winds will be gusty behind the front with winds up to 20-25 mph and gust up to 35 mph possible.

Temps remain in the 70s on Wednesday under mostly sunny skies, before we see a gradual warm up back into the 80s and 90s through the end of the work week into the weekend.

