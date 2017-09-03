1 dead after early morning fire

One man is dead following an early morning trailer fire in south Amarillo.

Randall County Fire responded to a structure fire call at the Country Estates Mobile Home Park in southwest Amarillo early this morning.

Several people were evacuated from a few mobile homes close to the fire by Randall County deputies and Amarillo police officers on the scene.

After the fire was under control, officials discovered a 58-year-old man who had died.

His name will not be released until next of kin is notified.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

