1 dead after early morning fire

One man is dead following an early morning trailer fire in south Amarillo.
South Texas has been hit hard by Hurricane Harvey and it impacts us here.
The Dianne Bosch Memorial Softball Tournament will take place Saturday, September 9th to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association.
