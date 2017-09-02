Boys Ranch host 73rd annual rodeo

Cal Farley Boy's Ranch hosted their 73rd Annual Boys Ranch Rodeo today.

Every year the rodeo put the talent of Boys Ranch boys and girls on display through several rodeo events such as mutton busting and bronco riding.

This year, the rodeo was accompanied by adventureFEST, a family-centered, midway-style event that offers food, games, hands-on learning and souvenirs.

Organizers say this event is one of the biggest for their community every year.

"Our first rodeo started out because our founder, Cal Farley, wanted to make sure that people came out and saw the skills that the kids were learning working on an actual ranch," said Senior Vice President for Residential Programming Michelle Miakoetter. "So he started the first one so the community would come out and support the kids and see all the skills they had learned. It's just one of our oldest and most beloved traditions for 73 years now."

CEO Dan Adams said that the rodeo is one of the community's most significant events each year.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.