806 Vapes host fundraiser for Hurricane Harvey victims

806 Vapes is hosting a fundraiser to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

From 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., 806 Vapes was selling T-shirts for $20 apiece.

All proceeds from t-shirt sales are going to the American Red Cross to assist with aid in southeast Texas.

Additionally, 10% if all sales today will be donated as well.

