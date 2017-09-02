806 Vapes host fundraiser for Hurricane Harvey victims

806 Vapes is hosting a fundraiser to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.
South Texas has been hit hard by Hurricane Harvey and it impacts us here.
The Dianne Bosch Memorial Softball Tournament will take place Saturday, September 9th to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association.
