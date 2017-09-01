Family loses everything to Hurricane Harvey, now call Amarillo home

A family who lost everything to hurricane Harvey is now calling Amarillo home.
A family who lost everything to hurricane Harvey is now calling Amarillo home.
Allison Dickey is reuniting with her family tonight after being missing for more than a month.
Allison Dickey is reuniting with her family tonight after being missing for more than a month.
NewsChannel 10 is partnering with the High Plains Food Bank to host a food drive for those affected by Harvey.
NewsChannel 10 is partnering with the High Plains Food Bank to host a food drive for those affected by Harvey.
The board working on turning a district on I-40 in east Amarillo into a hospitality hub is getting close to finalizing its plans.
The board working on turning a district on I-40 in east Amarillo into a hospitality hub is getting close to finalizing its plans.
The Canyon City Commission could decide Tuesday on an incentive deal to lure Amarillo's Joe Taco to open a location on the courthouse square.
The Canyon City Commission could decide Tuesday on an incentive deal to lure Amarillo's Joe Taco to open a location on the courthouse square.